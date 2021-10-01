Star soccer agent Zahavi charged in fraud investigation

AP National Sports

BRUSSELS (AP) — Influential soccer agent Pini Zahavi has been charged in Belgium as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing at second-division club Royal Excelsior Mouscron. The federal prosecutor has confirmed Zahavi’s indictment following reports in the Belgian press that the 78-year-old former journalist had been charged by an investigating judge with “forgery, use of forgeries, swindling and money laundering” in the Mouscron case. The club was placed under provisional administration two years ago because of suspicions of money laundering and was later charged.