Ter Stegen, Ginter back in Germany squad for WCup qualifiers

BERLIN (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter have returned to the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Germany coach Hansi Flick has included the duo in his second squad for the games against Romania on Oct. 8 and North Macedonia in Skopje three days later. Ter Stegen hasn’t played for Germany since March 31 after opting to undergo knee surgery. Ginter missed the last round of international games with COVID-19. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, Atalanta defender Robin Gosens and Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan are all out injured.