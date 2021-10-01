Venegas, Ortiz added to Costa Rica for World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Alajuense midfielder Johan Venegas and Herediano forward José Guillermo Ortiz were among five additions to Costa Rica’s roster for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras, El Salvador and the United States. Herediano midfielder Orlando Galo, Muncipal Grecia midfielder Youstin Salas and Columbus Crew winger Luis Díaz also were on the 26-man roster after not playing in the opening three qualifiers in September. The 44th-ranked Ticos play at No. 63 Honduras on Oct. 7, host 65th-ranked El Salvador three days later and face the No. 13 U.S. at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13.