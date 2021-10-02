Atlético deals Koeman’s Barcelona another blow with 2-0 loss

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has handed Barcelona another humbling defeat after Luis Suárez and Thomas Lemar set up goals for each other in a 2-0 win in the Spanish league. Barcelona’s latest loss came hours after club president Joan Laporta broke his silence and pledged that Ronald Koeman would keep his job regardless of the result at the defending champion. His defense of Koeman came after days of reports in the media that Laporta was ready to replace him. Suárez’s goal was his first against Barcelona since he left the Catalan club two seasons ago.