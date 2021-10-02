Barriere, Limu-Jones help E. Washington beat Montana 34-28

AP National Sports

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Talolo Limu-Jones had career highs with 11 receptions for 231 yards before leaving with an apparent ankle injury, Eric Barriere threw for 422 yards and two touchdowns to Andrew Boston as Eastern Washington beat Montana 34-28 in a matchup of two of the top teams in the FCS. Eastern Washington (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 straight fourth-quarter points to take a 31-21 lead. Montana (3-1, 1-1) drove to the EWU 13 before a throw into the end zone as time expired fell incomplete. It was the 19th time the teams faced each other as ranked opponents.