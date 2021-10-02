Camp’s 3 TD passes lead South Dakota past Indiana State

AP National Sports

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Carson Camp threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, South Dakota’s defense allowed just 205 yards and the Coyotes defeated Indiana State 38-10. Camp completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards. His scoring throws went to Brett Samson for 1 yard, Carter Bell for 47 yards, and Samson again for 10 yards. The Coyotes added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 15 yards by Travis Theis and 27 yards by Nate Thomas, who finished with 111 yards on 11 carries. Anthony Thompson completed 16 of 24 passes for 135 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Sycamores.