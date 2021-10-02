Chargers LB Murray Jr. questionable due to ankle injury

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills, which were open to media, and was carted off. It is the same ankle that Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19, but did return to the game. Los Angeles also listed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as questionable due to a shoulder issue. Defensive lineman Justin Jones as out due to a calf injury.