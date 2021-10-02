Constantine, Rice dispose of S. Mississippi in 24-19 win

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Constantine threw for two scores and Rice’s defense snared four interceptions and the Owls never trailed in a 24-19 win over Southern Mississippi. Following five straight losses against its Conference USA foe, Rice now has a two-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles. Constantine threw a 19-yard touchdown to Robert French to start the second half to extend Rice’s lead to 17-7. After the Owls’ defense came up with a pick on Southern Mississippi’s next drive, Cedric Patterson III ran for a 38-yard score for a 24-7 lead. Jake Lange threw for 304 yards for Southern Mississippi with a touchdown and three interceptions