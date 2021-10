AP National Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Olando City beat D.C. United 2-1. The 21-year-old Dike has scored a goal in each of the last three games. Julian Gressel also scored a goal for Orlando City (11-8-9) , which snapped a five-game winless streak that started with four consecutive losses. Robin Jansson scored in the 17th minute for D.C. United (12-12-4).