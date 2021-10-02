Dortmund wins without Haaland; Scally seals Gladbach win

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund needed Julian Brandt to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Brandt filled the gap created by Norway forward Erling Haaland’s continued absence. Brandt grabbed Dortmund’s second goal in the 51st minute with a low shot inside the right post after Marco Reus sent the ball on. But Dortmund again struggled going forward without the 21-year-old Haaland who remains out with muscular problems. American defender Joe Scally scored his first Bundesliga goal to seal a 3-1 win for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Wolfsburg. Freiburg claimed a 2-1 win at Hertha Berlin. Stuttgart enjoyed a 3-1 win against Hoffenheim. Leipzig hosts promoted Bochum in Saturday’s late game.