Duquesne’s defense handcuffs Merrimack in 37-14 win

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw four touchdown passes and Duquesne’s defense registered four interceptions and the Dukes beat Merrimack 37-14. Jeremiah Josephs bobbling interception of Westin Elliott set up a short field and Billy Lucas ran in it from the 5 for a 14-7 lead. After a 25-yard Brian Bruzdewicz field goal for a 14-7 advantage, Elliott regrouped to help lead a nine-play, 75-yard drive where he connected with Jacari Carter on a 16-yard score. Perrantes closed the door on Merrimack in the third when he threw a pair of touchdowns to Garrett Owens and another to Wykeen Gill.