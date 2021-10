AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Potts gave Minnesota the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run three plays into the second half and the Golden Gophers hung on for a 20-13 victory at Purdue. It’s the first second-half comeback in coach P.J. Fleck’s 50-game tenure at Minnesota. The Gophers had lost 17 straight when trailing at halftime under Fleck. Purdue’s offense was shut out in the second half.