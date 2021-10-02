Gutman, Coronel help Red Bulls beat Cincinnati 1-0

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Gutman scored, Carlos Coronel had three saves and the New York Red Bulls beat FC Cincinnati 1-0. Cristian Cásseres Jr. slipped a through ball from the right flank to the left side of the area where Gutman rolled a left-footer that bounced off the far post into the net to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute. New York (9-11-7) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games to climb into the MLS Cup playoff race. Cincinnati (4-15-8) has lost five consecutive games.