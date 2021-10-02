Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the 77th minute for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho. That opened the door for Werner and Chilwell to return the Blues to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Manchester City in the league and Juventus in the Champions League. Trevoh Chalobah’s header gave Chelsea the lead in the ninth minute, before Chilwell upended former Chelsea academy star Tino Livramento in the box and Ward-Prowse converted the penalty.