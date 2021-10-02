Late Locatelli winner sees Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in derby

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Manuel Locatelli scored a late winner as Juventus managed a narrow 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A derby. Locatelli scored four minutes from time but it was a disappointing performance from Juventus as the Bianconeri’s struggles continued in the Italian league. Juventus has only won three of its opening seven matches and sits eighth in the league. Defending champion Inter Milan can move to within one point of league leader Napoli if it beats a talented Sassuolo side later Saturday. Salernitana finally got its first Serie A win in nearly a quarter century as it beat Genoa 1-0.