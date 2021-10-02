Marquez looking for old MotoGP magic at American Grand Prix

AP National Sports

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marc Marquez would love to find some of his old magic in America. He’s on just the right track to do it. The Repsol Honda rider and six-time MotoGP champion has dominated the Grand Prix of the Americas in recent years. His 2020 season was wiped out by a serious injury and he has struggled to return to form this year. But Marquez is finding some of his old speed at at Texas track and looks like a contender to win on Sunday. He topped both of Friday’s practice session.