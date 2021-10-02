No. 25 Clemson escapes Boston College with 19-13 victory

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — B.T. Potter had four field goals including the tiebreaking kick late in the third quarter and Clemson’s defense made the lead hold up as the 25th-ranked Tigers won their 11th straight over Boston College 19-13 on Saturday night. The Eagles drove to the Clemson 12 in the final minute before quarterback bobbled the snap and defensive end K.J. Henry fell on the ball for the Tigers to seal the win. Clemson ran its home win streak to 31 games, although it was the second game in row here it had to survive a chaotic finish.