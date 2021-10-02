North Dakota State defeats rival Fighting Hawks 16-10

AP National Sports

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Patterson rushed for North Dakota State’s only touchdown late in the game and the Bison used that score and three field goals by Jake Reinholz to beat North Dakota 16-10 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. Patterson’s 3-yard score on third-and-goal completed a 58-yard drive that took 4 1/2 minutes off the clock. Reinholz’s final field goal, a 30-yarder, gave the Bison the lead late in the third quarter. It came after the Fighting Hawks turned the ball over on downs at their own 20.