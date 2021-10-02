Reserve Rogers sparks Ohio past Akron 34-17

AP National Sports

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback Armani Rogers ran for 83 yards and two scores and his presence helped jumpstart Ohio in the second half en route to a 34-17 win over Akron. De’Montre Tuggle piled up 201 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored a touchdown as the Bobcats broke a 17-all tie at the end of three quarters with 17 unanswered points in the final stanza. Ohio outgained Akron 458-293 in total offense. DJ Irons threw for two scores for the Zips.