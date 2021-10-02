Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Atlanta 2-1

AP National Sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night. Montreal is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot. Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta. Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal’s back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute. Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities. Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.