Saint Francis (Pa.) breaks past Morgan State, 27-14

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lovell Armstrong rushed for a career-best 116 yards, Justin Sliwoski passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns — his 45-yard keeper setting up the second — and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Morgan State 27-14. The Red Flash sandwiched two touchdowns around a Morgan State three-and-out late in the third quarter to break open a 10-7 game. Neil Boudreau was 16 of 31 passing for 206 yards for the Bears and was intercepted once. Jabriel Johnson carried 12 times for a season-best 106 yards.