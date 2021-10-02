Shepherd scores 3 TDs Kennesaw tops Jacksonville St 31-3

AP National Sports

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Xavier Shepherd rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennesaw State to a 31-6 win over Jacksonville State in a battle of Top 20 FCS teams. The 20th-ranked Owls held the ball almost 15 minutes longer than the 17th-ranked Gamecocks, who fell behind 24-0 early in the third quarter. Kennesaw State had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as the two drives combined for 20 plays, 125 yards and more than 11 minutes. It was 17-0 at halftime when an interception set up the Owls for a short field with Shepherd’s second touchdown making it 24-0.