Spanish league plays 1st match at full stadium capacity

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Osasuna’s fans have enjoyed a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in the first Spanish league match to be played before a stadium at full capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The 19,000 spectators at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona saw a stoppage-time goal by Manu Sánchez snatch victory for the hosts. Spain’s health authorities decided this week to lift a nationwide cap at 60% attendance for first-division soccer games. The final decision was left in the hands of regional health authorities.