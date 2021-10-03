Across MLB, other pro sports, coaches value rest

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Less is more has become a more common approach in sports. Coaches from the profession leagues to college athletics are weighing how much work is too much in practice and ahead of games. As baseball enters the postseason after a six-month grind, players’ health and energy levels will be paramount. The teams that are fresh and injury-free might be the ones with enough stamina to reach the World Series.