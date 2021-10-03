Cleary family wins National Rugby League title with Penrith

AP National Sports

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Father and son got it done for the Penrith Panthers. Ivan Cleary won a National Rugby League grand final for the first time after two previous defeats as a coach and his son Nathan was named the player-of-the match as the Panthers beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs 14-12 in the championship match at Brisbane. The match was moved to Brisbane from its usual grand final home of Sydney’s Olympic stadium due to an ongoing new wave of COVID-19 in the city. And Sunday’s match in Brisbane was questionable for a few days due to a smaller outbreak in the Queensland capital.