Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett has celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes. The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event’s final round which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019. Willett turned 34 on Sunday. Players in the field completed a round at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from Thursday to Saturday. Those who made the cut returned to St. Andrews for the final round.