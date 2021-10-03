Eagles see red in blown scoring chances in loss to Chiefs

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles had three touchdowns called back because of penalties in a 43-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles were too sloppy on critical possession inside the 20-yard-line. The Eagles entered with an NFL-worst 35 penalties. They were whistled for nine more against the Chiefs. The three negated TDs turned into just two field goals. Jalen Hurts threw for 387 yards and DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 122 yards.