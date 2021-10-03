Hawaii INT at 2 preserves 27-24 win over No. 18 Fresno State

AP National Sports

By KALANI TAKASE

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hugh Nelson II intercepted a pass at Hawaii’s 2-yard line with 9 seconds left after Matthew Shipley kicked a tiebreaking 33-yard field goal with 3:33 remaining, and the Rainbow Warriors rallied to beat No. 18 Fresno State 27-24. Hawaii forced six turnovers to record their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 19 Nevada 27-21 on Oct. 16, 2010. Fresno State racked up 505 yards of total offense, including 388 passing from Jake Haener, who entered the game as the FBS leader in passing yards.