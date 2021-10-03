Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Saints, 27-21 in OT

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career- best 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were playing in New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29 and led 21-10 in the fourth quarter after Taysom Hill’s second touchdown run. But Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback. Graham Gano’s 48-yard field goal tied it with 31 seconds left in regulation.