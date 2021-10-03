Skip to Content
Seventh heaven: Napoli beats Fiorentina 2-1 to stay perfect

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Napoli has bounced back from its first loss of the season to maintain its perfect start to the Serie A campaign. Luciano Spalletti’s side fought back to win 2-1 at Fiorentina. Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani scored after Lucas Martínez Quarta had given the home side the lead. Napoli has won its first seven league matches of the season and tops Serie A despite struggling in the Europa League. AC Milan plays at Atalanta later Sunday. Lazio surprisingly lost 3-0 at struggling Bologna. Roma beat Empoli 2-0.

