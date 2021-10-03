Top NHL picks stay in school, including No. 1 overall pick

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Owen Power passed on a chance to make millions this season with the Buffalo Sabres as the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft. Power chose to stay in school and returned for his sophomore season at Michigan. He is the first player drafted No. 1 overall not to go straight to the NHL since 2006. Overall, five of the top 10 draft choices are playing college hockey the season after they were picked. That matches the total for the previous four drafts combined.