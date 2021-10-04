After 2nd-half meltdown, Mets headed for offseason overhaul

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2021 season was going so well for the New York Mets. And then Jacob deGrom got hurt. Minus their injured ace, the Mets collapsed over the final two months and plunged to 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year as owner. They got outmaneuvered by close rivals at the July 30 trade deadline and finished third in the NL East, 11 1/2 games behind division champion Atlanta. It was a precipitous fall for a $186 million team that spent 103 days in first place — the most ever for a club to finish with a losing record.