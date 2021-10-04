Cabrera hit 500th home run in Tigers’ best season since 2016

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera joined the 500-home run club and the Detroit Tigers had their best season in five years. The historic feat was worth celebrating for sure and the relative success was to some extent. The 38-year-old Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to reach the milestone in late august. The Tigers closed the regular season with a win in Chicago to finish 77-85 and in third place on Sunday. Detroit manager AJ Hinch says his players believed they would beat the AL champion-White Sox, carrying over a mindset he sensed developing the moment he met them at spring training.