Cubs looking to pick themselves up after dismantling core

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs come into the offseason with a long list of issues to address. A 71-91 mark left them with their worst finish since finishing with 66 wins in 2013, when they were tanking for a higher draft pick. The Cubs had six straight winning seasons prior to this one and made the playoffs five times in that stretch. But they took the wrecking ball to their championship core by trading stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez prior to the deadline. Now it’s time for the club to pick up the pieces.