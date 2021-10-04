European women’s soccer leagues warn against FIFA WCup plan

AP National Sports

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Women’s soccer leagues across Europe have joined UEFA in criticizing FIFA plans for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups. They claim that both would threaten how the women’s game is developing. Leagues in England, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden say staging a men’s World Cup every two years will “hamper the visibility and growth” of women’s soccer. They also suggest a biennial Women’s World Cup could even harm women’s soccer before it matures in less wealthy soccer nations. That claim contradicts a key FIFA argument that doubling the number of World Cups will increase opportunities to qualify.