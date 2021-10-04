Skip to Content
Jets’ Maye facing DUI charge after February crash in Florida

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has been charged with drunken driving after a car crash in Florida in February. Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person, and leaving the scene of a crash. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case. ESPN first reported the crash and charges Monday night. Maye is also facing a civil suit “in excess” of $30,000 filed by the driver of the car he hit, according to court documents. Maye’s lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich, says his client committed no crime and was not intoxicated.

