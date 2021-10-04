LEADING OFF: Start ’em up! Yankees vs Red Sox open playoffs
By The Associated Press
All these years later, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are set to meet again at Fenway Park in an all-or-nothing game Tuesday night. The playoffs open this season with a tasty matchup when the longtime rivals face each other in the AL wild-card game. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to start against ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi. While the focus will be on Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts and the guys on the field, there’s bound to be a lot of nostalgia as fans reminisce about the 1978 tiebreaker between the teams, highlighted by Bucky Dent’s three-run homer in the seventh inning that propelled New York to a 5-4 win. What will it be this time, the play that fans in the Northeast are still buzzing about 40 years later?