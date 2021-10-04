Lightning strike: Raiders can’t catch Bolts after slow start

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A slow start is becoming a familiar predicament for the Las Vegas Raiders. They have fallen behind by two touchdowns in three of their four games this season. The Raiders struggled to catch up when they finally got on the SoFi Stadium field after the lightning threat passed in the Southland. They were down 7-0 after Los Angeles’ opening drive, and they trailed 21-0 at halftime. Two lengthy scoring drives in a strong third quarter weren’t enough of a rally to save Las Vegas from its first loss of the season, 28-14 to the Chargers.