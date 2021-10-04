Marlins saw some positives, but not enough to contend in ’21

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins played baseball over seven different months this season and had a winning record in only one. That would be October. They went 2-1. The hope entering the season was to play meaningful baseball in October and the Marlins fell way short of that plan in 2021. They finished 67-95 and 21 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East race, never really contending for anything a year after making baseball’s expanded 16-team postseason in 2020.