Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has become just the second Black driver to win a NASCAR’s Cup Series race. He was declared the winner when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. It is the same track where the FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage stall last year. The FBI found that the rope tie had been up for months and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. He is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963. Wallace drives for a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.