No decision yet on Padres manager Tingler’s job status

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayce Tingler thinks he deserves to be retained as manager of the San Diego Padres, despite the biggest collapse in franchise history. It’s not his decision to make, of course. That falls to general manager A.J. Preller, who hired his friend from the Texas Rangers just two years ago. Tingler says he believes in the team and feels it’s closer to getting to the top of the NL West than people think. The underperforming Padres finished 79-83, 28 games behind the NL West champion San Francisco Giants.