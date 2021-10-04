Robinson the engine behind the Texas offense

AP National Sports

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson spent far too much of last season watching others play football. No more. The Longhorns’ running back is getting the football a lot in 2021, early in games and late. That’s just what new coach Steve Sarkisian promised when the season began. Robinson has been one of college football’s standout players over the first half of the season as No. 21 Texas heads into Saturday’s showdown in Dallas with No. 6 Oklahoma.