STAT WATCH: Mordecai throwing TDs at fastest clip since 2012

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

SMU’s Tanner Mordecai is throwing touchdown passes at the fastest rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 2012. The Oklahoma transfer has passed for at least four touchdowns in each of the Mustangs’ games and his total of 24 is the most through five games since West Virginia’s Geno Smith threw for the same number in 2012. Iowa intercepted six passes against Maryland for the Hawkeyes’ most since they had seven against Wisconsin in 1982. Six players rushed for at least 200 yards over the weekend, led by Chase Brown’s 257 on 26 carries for Illinois against Charlotte.