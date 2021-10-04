Talladega stopped again for rain with Bubba Wallace leading

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR’s postponed playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been stopped for a second time because of rain with Bubba Wallace leading. The race already had passed the halfway point by the second stoppage, which means the results could be official if NASCAR can’t resume the event. The first red-flag stoppage lasted for just over 18 minutes early in the second stage. The second stoppage came with three laps remaining in the stage.