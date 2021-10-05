Clemson unranked and seeking answers back to the top

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is struggling to score points, is no longer a contender for the national title and has fallen out of the Top 25. It marks an end to the Tigers’ domination of opponents, being part of the national picture and in the rankings for almost seven years. It may take some time before the Tigers find their way back in heading into a bye week. They’ll return to an ACC schedule where they’ve already lost once and struggled to put away teams they were heavily favored to beat. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn’t concerned about the polls, only about correcting the issues that have slowed his normally high-powered team.