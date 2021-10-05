Maryland’s Demus out for the season with knee injury

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Dontay Demus is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. It’s a blow to one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses. Coach Michael Locksley updated Demus’ status Tuesday. Demus leads the Big Ten with 507 yards receiving on the season, but he was injured returning a kickoff in Friday’s 51-14 loss to Iowa. The Terrapins play at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland does have good depth at receiver. Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones also rank in the top 25 in the Big Ten in yards receiving.