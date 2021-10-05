Rahm getting to enjoy success back home after long absence

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm has quickly realized things have changed for him in Spain. His U.S. Open win and rise to No. 1 golfer in the world have turned him into a star transcending sports and on the same level as the likes of Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol and Fernando Alonso. Rahm says it took “30 seconds from the time I arrived at the hotel and went for a walk before someone recognized me.” He is making his first visit to Spain in nearly two years and finally feeling up close the impact of his sporting deeds. This weekend he will try to defend his Spanish Open title.