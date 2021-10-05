Red Sox leave Martinez off wild-card roster; Yanks add Allen

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was left off the Red Sox roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the New York Yankees. The move comes two days after Martinez twisted his ankle running out to the field in a rare defensive appearance. Playing the outfield because Boston finished the regular season in Washington, a National League park where the designated hitter is not used, Martinez slipped on second base while taking his position between innings. The Yankees added outfielder Greg Allen to their roster, along with Rob Brantly as a third catcher. Left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Brody Koerner were designated for assignment to open roster spots.