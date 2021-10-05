Veteran Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Pau Gasol has announced his retirement from basketball to put an end to a career of more than two decades that earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain’s national team. The 41-year-old Gasol had already announced his farewell from international basketball in August after Spain lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Gasol had been playing with Spanish club Barcelona since February. His career had stalled before that because a left-foot stress fracture that lingered and kept him from playing for nearly two years. Gasol won his two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.