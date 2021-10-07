49ers’ Deebo Samuel turning into complete receiver

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel’s days of being mostly a gadget player capitalizing on shovel passes, jet sweeps and screen passes are in the past. Now in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel is leading the NFL in yards receiving through four weeks since becoming a more complete receiver able to thrive downfield as well. Samuel is coming off one of the most productive games of his career with eight catches for 156 yards and two TDs lagainst Seattle.